Female Artists Rule the German Chart Summit this Week: For the fifth consecutive week, Shirin David retains her top spot with her fresh summer anthem "Bauch Beine Po", marking its fifth consecutive week at the number one spot.

In the albums category, Ayliva, the pop singer hailing from Recklinghausen, continues her reign at number one. Once again, her third album "In Liebe" takes the top spot, as per GfK Entertainment's reports. New entries flood the chart, with Leoniden, an indie rock group, bagging the second spot with their album "Sophisticated Sad Songs". Sabrina Carpenter claims the third spot with "Short N' Sweet", while Louis Tomlinson's "Live" occupies the fourth position. Mono Inc. rounds up the top five with "Symphonic Live - The Second Chapter".

The pop universe welcomes an old face this week in the album charts, as the Gallagher brothers of Oasis announce their reunion and make an appearance at number 77 with their 1995 album "(What's The Story) Morning Glory?", boasting their hit single "Wonderwall". GfK Entertainment commends, "Given the short notice, the re-entry has been quite impressive." Time will tell if further Oasis albums will join the chart climb next week.

Similar pattern persists in the singles category, with Ayliva & Apache 207's "Wunder" and Adam Port, Stryv, Keinemusik, Orso & Malachiii's "Move" topping the charts, just as last week. Artemas slips to the fourth spot this week with "I Like The Way You Kiss Me", while Sabrina Carpenter snags the fifth spot with her single "Espresso".

