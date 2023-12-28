Skip to content
Ship with methanol on board wedged on the Main River

A motor tanker loaded with methanol got stuck on the River Main at the Kostheim lock near Wiesbaden. According to a police spokeswoman on Thursday, the ship was able to reverse out again with minor damage. The methanol on board had not escaped. The plan was to reopen the Main to shipping...

A motor tanker loaded with methanol got stuck on the River Main at the Kostheim lock near Wiesbaden. According to a police spokeswoman on Thursday, the ship was able to reverse out again with minor damage. The methanol on board had not escaped. The plan was to reopen the Main to shipping traffic on Thursday. According to the police, it was not yet clear at midday exactly when this would be the case.

According to the report, the tanker had driven slowly over the weir of the lock on Wednesday evening because the lock itself was closed due to the high water. The current caused the ship to cross, it was said. The weir was then lowered to slow down the current and allow the tanker to exit. The police did not initially provide any information on the extent of the damage.

