Ship off Indian coast attacked with drones

Off the Indian coast, a tanker loaded with oil is presumably attacked by a drone - and goes up in flames. The Indian coast guard rushes to the ship. It is unclear whether there is a connection to the Gaza war - but the ship is linked to Israel.

A ship has reportedly been attacked in the Arabian Sea off the coast of India. The oil and chemical tanker "MV Chem Pluto" burst into flames after the suspected drone attack, the Indian news agency ANI reported, citing the country's Ministry of Defense.

The incident took place around 217 nautical miles off the north-western city of Porbandar. The UK Maritime Observatory (UKMTO) also reported a drone attack on a ship off the west coast of India. According to the report, there was an explosion and the fire was extinguished. There were no casualties. The Reuters news agency reported that the ship was linked to Israel.

Ships from the Indian coast guard and the navy were on their way to the Liberian-flagged tanker, ANI reported. According to the Ministry of Defense, the ship was carrying crude oil and was on its way from Jubail in Saudi Arabia to the southern Indian city of Mangaluru.

The background to the attack is still unclear. Since the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip, ships in the Red Sea have been increasingly attacked by the Iranian-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen. Several large shipping companies have changed the routes of their ships as a result. They are taking major detours to avoid the Red Sea. A high-ranking general of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) recently warned the USA and the West that further international sea routes could be blocked.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de