Port of Speyer - Ship and bollard damaged during mooring maneuver

A passenger ship collided with a pile on the jetty during a mooring maneuver in the port of Speyer. The ship and the so-called dolphin were damaged, as the police reported on Thursday. No one was injured. The police estimate the damage to the dolphin at around 50,000 euros, while the amount of damage to the ship is still unclear.

During the maneuver on Wednesday, a bollard of the dolphin drilled into a part of the ship, according to the police. However, as the damage was well above the waterline, water ingress could be ruled out at any time.

