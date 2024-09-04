- She's participating in the American adaptation of "Dance Today".

Is she gonna groove to "Jailhouse Blues"? It seems fraudster Anna Sorokin (33), who was previously convicted, is set to join "Dancing With The Stars," the US edition of "Let's Dance." According to reports from The New York Post, Sorokin has been granted permission to participate in the upcoming 33rd season of the show, despite being under judicial house arrest in New York. Despite not being allowed to leave the city, Sorokin's spokesperson confirmed that her ankle monitor only restricts her movement within a 70-mile (112-kilometer) radius of her apartment. However, the show is recorded in Los Angeles, resulting in a distance of approximately 2,800 miles between the two locations. The details of the special arrangements for her TV appearance are yet to be disclosed, but she will be required to wear an electronic ankle monitor during her appearances to prevent any unauthorized movements.

The Soho Scammer Hits the Dance Floor

Sorokin was apprehended in 2017 and sentenced to a minimum of four years in prison in 2019 for her fraudulent activities. She had been posing as a wealthy German heiress named Anna Delvey and had swindled her way into New York's elite social circle, receiving services and items worth over $200,000. This earned her the nickname "Soho Scammer" ("Soho Trickster"). Most recently, she was in custody due to an expired visa.

Sorokin's dishonest activities gained widespread attention following the release of the Netflix series "Creating Anna." This nine-episode miniseries, released on the streaming platform in February 2022, offers a dramatized portrayal of Sorokin's schemes. Actress Julia Garner (28) portrays Sorokin/Delvey in the Netflix show, which is adapted from journalist Jessica Pressler's article "How Anna Delvey Fooled New York's Party Goers."

