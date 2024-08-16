About a month ago, Ralf Schumacher (49) publicly announced his relationship with a man, celebrating his coming out. Support poured in from many corners, including his son David (22) who gave his father's relationship his blessing. Ex-wife Cora Schumacher (47) remained silent until now. In a recent interview with Spiegel magazine, she spoke about her feelings for the first time.

"I feel compelled to correct my public image," explains Cora Schumacher in the interview. "Just like Mr. Schumacher has the right to come out. Did he consider the consequences for me even for a moment?"

She claims to have found out about the news "like the rest of Germany" through the media. It wasn't easy for her that "suddenly the whole of Germany is speculating about my inner life and well-being," she says, crying. A heads-up would have been "a sign of respect." It's unclear whether she was surprised by the relationship or the public announcement.

According to Spiegel, Ralf Schumacher did not want to comment on the matter. His lawyers stated that reporting on family matters invades his privacy. The claim that Cora only found out about Ralf's relationship with his partner Étienne through the public coming out is incorrect.

Contradictory Statements

In the emotional Spiegel interview, Cora Schumacher also has positive words for her ex-partner. She wishes him happiness and is glad that Ralf has finally found himself and can stand up for his sexuality, she says. For the future, she can imagine that "maybe we'll find our way back to each other as a patchwork family." That's what she wishes for their shared son.

But she doesn't know how to handle the fact that Ralf didn't talk to her before his coming out. "Because a coming out also affects the surroundings, including the ex-wife with whom you have a child," says Cora Schumacher. "And yes, I wish Ralf had included me or at least informed me."

Her main concern now is to maintain her credibility and reputation. She doesn't want to be accused of "entering into a supposed fake marriage or having an arrangement."

"Cora Schumacher expressed her thoughts on the matter, stating, 'I wished Ralf had considered the impact on me when deciding to publicly announce his relationship of other, circular cross-section.'"

"During her interview, Cora Schumacher also mentioned, 'As a mother, I had always hoped for Ralf to be happy, and I'm glad he found happiness with his partner of circular cross-section, but I wish he had communicated his decision to me beforehand.'"

Read also: