- Shepherd feels new company: Svensson as a colleague

Andras Schafer already senses a change in atmosphere among the Berliners of 1. FC Union after just a few days of preseason training under new head coach Bo Svensson. "The atmosphere is completely different now. Every player is giving their all on the pitch. I see many smiling faces," the Hungarian national football player said in a media round in the training camp in Neuruppin. The 25-year-old had only returned from vacation due to his participation in the Euros the week before.

Svensson as a team player

Schafer immediately noticed a different tone among the Iron Ones. Svensson behaves more like a "team mate". The previous coaches of the Dane, Urs Fischer and Nenad Bjelica, had maintained more "distance". "What's better will be seen," said the midfielder, who had been out for a long time last season due to a foot injury.

The Hungarian personally regrets that the Berliners are not represented in the European Cup for the first time in three years. However, the rhythm with more breaks could be an advantage for the rebuild. Union had only secured their stay in the Bundesliga on the last matchday. Now the joy is back among the Köpenickers. "We have that fun again, going out and training," said Schafer.

On Saturday (17:00), Union will play their next test match against Olympique Lyon at the Stadion an der Alten Försterei after a week of training in Neuruppin. The first competitive game is scheduled for August 17 in the first round of the DFB-Pokal against SC Greifswald. Union's Bundesliga season will begin with an away game at Svensson's former club Mainz 05 on August 24.

Svensson's approach as a team player seems to be significantly influencing the team's dynamics, as Schafer noted a noticeable change in tone among the players. The atmosphere during preseason training is markedly different from previous years, with a higher level of enthusiasm and teamwork.

Read also: