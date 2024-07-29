The Pocher Divorce is Official. The court date, which reportedly took place on Monday afternoon (29th July) in Cologne, has now been confirmed by Amira Pocher (31) in the new episode of her podcast "Love Life" (exclusively on Podimo). In the episode, which appears to have been recorded just hours before the court date, the ex-wife of comedian Oliver Pocher (46) gives insights into her emotional state and becomes quite emotional.

She goes to the date with "mixed feelings". "I would be lying if I said I wasn't nervous," Pocher says in conversation with her brother and podcast sidekick Hima Aly. "It's a date I would rather not go to. I know it's going to be an emotional rollercoaster."

"We had a long, beautiful time together, and a lot of great things came out of it, including our wonderful children," Pocher explains. "To have all that presented in writing and in court again, that's going to do something to me. I'm not made of stone," she says, but also makes it clear: "That doesn't mean there are still feelings, but this person will never be unimportant to me - no matter what they've done or how mean they've been to me. If you've loved each other and had such a long time together, an end isn't that easy." She can also imagine: "When everything is divorced on paper, it might all come up again."

Amira Pocher Feels Betrayed by Sandy

In the weeks leading up to the official divorce hearing, there was a back-and-forth between the two ex-spouses about the issue of the last name. Pocher's ex-wife Alessandra "Sandy" Meyer-Wölden (41) also got involved. Amira Pocher is particularly disappointed and feels betrayed by her, as she now admits in the podcast.

What seems to bother her most is the feeling of being simply replaced as a podcast partner. To remind you: Amira and Oliver Pocher co-hosted the podcast "The Pochers here!" until their separation in August 2023. Shortly after the separation became public, Oliver Pocher continued the podcast with Meyer-Wölden under the title "The Pochers! Recycled" and used almost the same cover photo.

Amira Sees Podcast with Sandy as "Pure Torture"

Amira Pocher sees the action and the podcast as "pure torture" towards herself. She would have wished for a more respectful treatment from Meyer-Wölden: "That really disappointed me back then," says the 31-year-old. Especially because Sandy, from her perspective, "was always a friend for whom I was always there, day and night". She even acted as a spokesperson between Oliver Pocher and Meyer-Wölden. "If something was needed, I always jumped in. I did what I could to make sure all the children were well." She misses that harmony, "because it was always genuine from my side."

She "really felt a friendship. But friends wouldn't do something like that. I found it hurtful, and I still do," explains Amira Pocher. It also hurts her that Sandy doesn't intervene when Oliver Pocher insults her. Especially because Amira claims she did that in the joint podcast with her ex-husband. "She just laughs about it," Amira says, disappointed. But she now looks to the future: "Everyone looks out for themselves. I'm glad it's moving forward for me, and I hope it's moving forward for the two of them too."

Amira's Concerns for the Children

