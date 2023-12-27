British royals - She was back after more than 30 years: Sarah Ferguson is "grateful" for Christmas walk

Sarah Ferguson celebrated Christmas with the royals for the first time since 1992. She was "grateful" for this, as the Duchess of York said on Instagram with a photo of herself with her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. "We enjoy each other's company and are very grateful today. I hope everyone has a wonderful day. Merry Christmas to all who celebrate it and Christmas greetings to all!" the 64-year-old wrote.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew divorced in 1996

To kick off the celebrations, Fergie and her ex-husband Prince Andrew walked behind the high-ranking royals to St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. The British royal family walked along the crowd-lined street to the traditional Christmas service on the Norfolk estate. It was the first time in 32 years that Sarah Ferguson had joined the royals on this walk, after she and her husband divorced in 1996.

Their daughters were also present with their husbands on Christmas morning: Princess Beatrice with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Eugenie with Jack Brooksbank.

King Charles invited his younger brother's former wife to join the family at Sandringham last year for the first time in decades. However, she had not yet attended the church service.

It had previously become known that Queen Elizabeth II bestowed a special honor on Sarah Ferguson shortly before her death. Despite her divorce, Fergie will one day receive a royal funeral service in St. George's Chapel in Windsor. Afterwards, Prince Andrew's ex-wife will be laid to rest in the royal family grave in Frogmore. This special honor will be bestowed upon her because she is the mother of two princesses. After her infamous toe-sucking scandal in 1992, Ferguson fell out of favor with the Queen's husband Prince Philip in particular.

Source: www.stern.de