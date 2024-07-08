Five-part documentary about Angela Merkel's career - "She was a 'girl boss'"

Few days before her 70th birthday on July 17, ARD is airing a five-part documentary about former Chancellor Angela Merkel (69). The politician was the first woman in this position and the first German government head who grew up in the former East Germany. She served as Chancellor from November 22, 2005, to December 8, 2021, which was ten days shorter than the record holder Helmut Kohl's (1930-2017) 16-year tenure from 1982 to 1998.

The doc "Angela Merkel - Fateful Years of a Chancellor" by Director Tim Evers ("Berlin - Fateful Years of a City") is divided into five engaging chapters: "Start-up", "Among Men", "In Power", "World in Turmoil", and "Farewell". Starting on Monday (8. July), all five episodes are available in the ARD Mediathek. A 90-minute version will be shown by the broadcaster two days before Merkel's birthday on July 15 at 10:30 pm on Ersten.

The documentary delves into the many personal facets of the Chancellor and looks back on her 16-year tenure. Friends and critics, including the award-winning Munich author Samira El Ouassil (39), Berlin YouTuber LeFloid (36), Interview series creator Tilo Jung (38), Ukrainian-German politician Marina Weisband (36), Merkel biographer Evelyn Roll (71), award-winning "Zeit" correspondent Christoph Dieckmann (68), Berlin climate activist Carla Reemtsma (26), and CDU politicians Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (61) and Thomas de Maizière (70, former Chief of the Chancellery from 2005 to 2009) are among those sharing their thoughts.

Notably, even Merkel's critics express acknowledgment and her closest confidants share surprising revelations. Combined with carefully selected passages from personal interviews with Angela Merkel and archival footage of significant milestones in her career, this results in an impressive, balanced, and captivating portrait of the once "most powerful woman in the world" (Forbes) - the episode marathon is guaranteed to be a must-watch.

"Too Wessi for the East. Too Ossi for the West. And then also a Woman"

Viewers will oscillate between admiration and rejection for this "Protestant, divorced, childless, natural scientist from the East." More "outsiders" seldom make it in the Rhineland-Catholic CDU: "Too Wessi for the East. Too Ossi for the West. And then also a Woman," summarizes the voiceover. And further: "Because she didn't quite belong, just a 'trained' German, they called her that even when she was already the most powerful woman in the world. Her rise is also a kind of migration story."

Evelyn Roll, former main correspondent for the "Süddeutsche Zeitung," recalls: "It was a high-speed career. If she hadn't been so underestimated, others would have noticed that they had to look again when someone like that just shot through." Thomas de Maizière also emphasizes this aspect. "Her entire half-life success secret was that she was always underestimated."

## Angela Merkel - "Kohl's Girl", "Calm Murderer of Men", "Girl Boss"

When describing Angela Merkel in the docu, various terms emerge: "Kohl's Girl", "calm murderer of men", "Girl Boss"... Despite her exceptional achievements, she was not an "active feminist," according to the text. "Angela Merkel wins without open fights. Her strongest weapons are her patience, her silence, and waiting can be effective," it is stated, and at another point, "thinking, consulting, and then deciding." She was also known to handle "masculine vanities" skillfully.

However, it was not clear what she stood for, according to a former party friend, who refers to her as "Teflon-Don" in a YouTube video by LeFloid. "Public opinion about Angela Merkel has changed much more than Angela Merkel herself," Thomas de Maizière knows differently.

The Financial Crisis, Atomic Phase-out, Migration Crisis ("We can do it"), Climate Crisis, Corona, the Gas Pipeline, the Dramas around Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Alexei Navalny, Putin, public panic attacks... all of this and more is discussed, and yet "Angela Merkel - The Fateful Years of a Chancellor" is not a wild ride, but the result of careful observation and thorough research.

Queen Elizabeth II and Angela Merkel write history

Just before her voluntary departure as Chancellor in 2021, Angela Merkel received a private audience with Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022). "Let's make a picture. Let's make history," the British Queen said friendly to the prominent politician. "Yes, that's history," Merkel laughed friendly in return. Even this touching little scene made it into the docu, "two institutions," it is said from the off, "and History has been written by both."

"And what remains of 16 years of Angela Merkel? Has she protected us from worse or done too little for the future? Or both?" - On such questions that the filmmakers have asked, Thomas de Maizière gives the following answer at the end: "The crises have kept her so occupied that the modernization of our state... did not have the strength."

