Geri Halliwell at Silverstone - She supports her husband Christian Horner

Geri Halliwell (51) visited her husband, Red Bull Racing Team principal Christian Horner (50), at the Formula 1 in Silverstone on Sunday (7th July). And she didn't come alone: Their common son Montague (7), Halliwell's daughter Bluebell (18), and Horner's daughter Olivia (10) were also there. The family appeared together before the photographers, with the former Spice Girl and the Formula 1 Team principal following hand in hand the race preparations.

Formula 1 as a Symbol of Unity

The family seems to have put the difficult beginning of the year behind them. Allegations against Christian Horner regarding inappropriate behavior towards a female employee were made public. An internal investigation by Red Bull cleared him. Horner has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

His wife had already shown her support for him when the allegations surfaced. At the Bahrain Grand Prix in March, they were photographed together hand in hand and smiling in the paddock. In June, the British singer appeared in a video clip for the French luxury label Dior, sparking rumors of a crisis, as she introduced herself as Geri Halliwell. However, it remained unclear why Geri Horner used the name Halliwell for the clip.

Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell married in May 2015, after they had announced their engagement in November 2014. Their common son was born in January 2017. Halliwell brought her daughter from a previous relationship into the marriage.

