Taylor Swift - She spends the holidays with Travis Kelce

The relationship between pop star Taylor Swift (34) and football player Travis Kelce (34) seems to be getting stronger and stronger. As an unspecified source revealed to "Page Six", the gossip portal of the "New York Post", the two are even spending the coming holidays together - at least part of the time. Swift will be in Kansas City on both Christmas Day and New Year's Eve, where Kelce's current team, the Kansas City Chiefs, are based and where the tight end naturally lives at the moment.

Taylor Swift is expected to attend two NFL games in Kansas City

"She will definitely be at the games," the source said, according to the report. The Chiefs will first play the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, December 25, 2023. Just a few days later, on December 31, 2023, the match against the Cincinnati Bengals will follow, also at their home stadium. It is only unclear whether Swift will stay in Kansas City between games or fly back to her parents Andrea (65) and Scott Swift (71) in the US state of Tennessee. According to the insider, it is also not known whether her parents might even come to Kansas City.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially been a couple since November

Swift and Kelce confirmed months of speculation about an alleged romantic relationship between the two with a public kiss on November 11, 2023. Kelce was first spotted at a Swift concert in early July, fueling the rumor mill for the first time. When Swift cheered on the NFL star at one of his games at the end of September, all observers agreed that there was more than just sympathy between the two superstars.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de