Inés de Ramon - She speaks five languages and lived in Europe: what is known about Brad Pitt's new girlfriend

Whenever a woman appears next to Brad Pitt, it generates great interest. Since his separation from ex-wife Angelina Jolie, Pitt has not publicly been seen with a new partner. There have been many rumors about appearances on the red carpet or similar, but none have materialized. The appearance of Pitt alongside Inés de Ramon at a Formula-1 race last weekend caused particularly great attention.

Inés de Ramon: Who is Brad Pitt's girlfriend?

Rumors about the two have been around for a while. In 2022, Pitt and de Ramon were seen together with Pitt's friends, supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, at a U2 musician Bono's performance. Photos showed Pitt and de Ramon getting cozy in the backstage area and then greeting their friends. But who is the new girlfriend of the movie star?

De Ramon is 34 years old and the Vice President of Anita Ko jewelry, based in Los Angeles. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has been working for the company for over four years, previously living for four years on the East Coast of the US in New York.

European Connections

However, de Ramon also has connections to Europe. She earned her Bachelor's degree in Business Administration in Switzerland, specifically in Geneva. After that, she worked in the jewelry department of Christie's auction house and for a luxury hotel chain. According to her profile on the career platform, she speaks five languages fluently, including German.

The public became familiar with de Ramon through her three-year marriage to former "Vampire Diaries" actor Paul Wesley. Their separation was announced by de Ramon and Wesley in September 2022. "The decision to separate was mutual and was made five months ago," it was stated in a joint statement at the time.

This article was published and updated in 2022

Source: LinkedIn / "Daily Mail"

+++ Also read +++

A brief moment of tenderness: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston leave fans in awe

Will there be a "Friends" reunion? We asked Jennifer Aniston. Her answer: clear [

(Note: The text includes markdown formatting for headers and a link to another article)

Despite the interest surrounding Brad Pitt's love life after his separation from Angelina Jolie, there haven't been any confirmed new partners until his recent appearances with Inés de Ramon. De Ramon, who is the Vice President of Anita Ko jewelry based in Los Angeles, was spotted getting cozy with Pitt at a U2 concert in 2022, also in attendance were supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. Inés de Ramon's background includes earning a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration in Switzerland, followed by working in the jewelry department of Christie's auction house and a luxury hotel chain. Interestingly, de Ramon has a connection to Europe as she spent four years living on the East Coast of the US in New York before returning to work in Los Angeles. De Ramon and former "Vampire Diaries" actor Paul Wesley were married for three years, but they announced their separation in September 2022 with a joint statement, stating that the decision was mutual and made five months earlier. U2 musician Bono, who Pitt and de Ramon were seen with in 2022, has a renowned social circle that includes actors like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's ex-husband, Brad Pitts. With her multilingual abilities, De Ramon effectively communicates in five languages, further broadening her international connections, as demonstrated in her LinkedIn profile.

Read also: