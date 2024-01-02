Concern for star composer Ralph Siegel - She sleeps with him in the hospital

After his back operation, star composer Ralph Siegel (78) is still confined to his hospital bed. The pain is still there too. "The nerve pain is unbearable," he even tells the Bild newspaper, explaining: "It feels like a Bunsen burner is being used on my skin. I have to be patient now, the doctors say." But he is being given painkillers.

Moving to hospital

His wife Laura (40) is once again a great support during this difficult time. She is now also living in hospital.

"Laura has decided to move in with me in the hospital while I still have to stay here," confirms the former ESC star. "We have a nice double room and it feels good that she is always close to me," he describes the situation. Laura Siegel adds: "Because I would have visited Ralph every day anyway, I said I could stay with him in the clinic." Fortunately, that is possible here. For the 40-year-old mother of a daughter, it is reassuring that she can also be close to him at night.

New year in the clinic

The couple also spent the turn of the year in the same hospital room. "We ordered food from an Italian restaurant. Laura had fish, I had carpaccio and pasta," he recounts a few details from New Year's Eve. There was also champagne at midnight. "I didn't want to miss out on that. I even got up for the first time after the operation to toast. That's only right," says the 78-year-old.

It is unclear how long the man from Munich will have to stay in hospital.

Ralph and Laura Siegel - his fourth marriage

Ralph Siegel and Swiss music manager Laura Käfer have been married since 2018. He also adopted her daughter. It is his fourth marriage.

His first marriage (1975-1989) to Dunja Siegel produced two daughters, including DJane and reality star Giulia Siegel (49). Ralph Siegel's second marriage (1992-2002) was to Dagmar Kögel. Together they had daughter Alana Siegel (born 1996). His third marriage to soprano Kriemhild Siegel (51) officially lasted from 2006 to 2016, but they had already separated in 2014.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de