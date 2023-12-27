Heidi Klum on a love vacation - She shows a topless clip from the beach

Heidi Klum (50) and husband Tom Kaulitz (34) have taken a break from their family and work commitments. They are spending their couple's vacation on St. Barths, an island in the Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean. The "Germany's next Topmodel" boss is letting her followers be part of the relaxed trip.

Thelatest vacation video shows the 50-year-old topless on the beach. She covers her breasts with one hand while filming with the other. You can also see her skimpy black bikini bottoms and her musician husband sitting next to her wearing neon yellow Mickey Mouse swim shorts.

In other photos, videos and stories that Klum had previously published on her Instagram channel, the couple could be seen swinging on the beach or mixing cocktails, with Christmas fan Heidi wearing a glowing Christmas chain around her neck.

Christmas with the family brought forward

In order to have time for togetherness, Klum and Kaulitz brought forward the family Christmas with their four children. Among other things, she posted a photo on Instagram showing a festively decorated Christmas tree in the background. In the foreground, Klum sits snuggled up to her two daughters Leni (19) and Lou (14) on a sofa. Next to them are her sons Henry (18) and Johan (17), with stepdad Tom Kaulitz (34) sitting between them beaming with joy.

While Heidi's husband looks radiantly into the camera, the rest of the family looks rather tired in the photo. The photo is captioned "Love" (in German: Liebe). Another video on Instagram showed Tom Kaulitz standing on a small stepladder and placing a large golden star on top of the Christmas tree. The song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carrey (54) is playing.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz have been married since summer 2019. She brought their four children into the marriage from previous relationships.

Source: www.stern.de