Maria Wedig - She reveals details about her "GZSZ" return

On June 19, RTL aired the last episode of "Gute Zeiten, schlechte Zeiten" with Nina Klee actress Maria Wedig (39) for the time being. The broadcaster has now announced that Wedig will be shooting for "GZSZ" again from summer 2024. "I don't yet know how things will continue for Nina, because the books are still being developed and written, but I'm very excited. My role will definitely come back to the Berlin 'GZSZ' neighborhood! That's for sure. Only what happens around her is still written in the stars," RTL quotes the actress as saying.

Maria Wedig currently on a baby break

In June of this year, RTL announced that Maria Wedig had not been on the set of the series since April 2023, but was on a baby break. Episode 7.789 was still being pre-produced with her, with character Nina going abroad. "Nina and I will of course return to'GZSZ' after a break. Soon!" said the "GZSZ" star. Now it's certain: we'll be back on the set of the series in six months. "I'm really looking forward to it and until then I'll just enjoy my little nestling."

The 39-year-old's second child was born on May 30. Since then, Wedig has been giving insights into her life as a mother of two on Instagram from time to time. She also talks about being a mother together with her "GZSZ" colleague Olivia Marei (playing Toni Ahrens) in the podcast "Muttivierend ehrlich" and doesn't shy away from unpleasant truths.

Series character Nina spends a year in South America

Wedig's character Nina Klee traveled to Argentina in the series. She split up with Carlos (Patrick Fernandez, 38) after he cheated on her and works there for entrepreneur Petro Navarro (Alberto Ruano, 49). "Nina would never have dreamed of going abroad. She can now concentrate completely on herself for once," says Wedig in the press release. "I'm already so excited to see how she has developed when she comes back."

Source: www.stern.de