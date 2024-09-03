- She responded to being diagnosed with breast cancer in this manner.

Supermodel Elle Macpherson (60) openly discusses her unique approach to handling a breast cancer diagnosis. Seven years ago, she received the unexpected news. "It was a shock, unfamiliar, complicated, and disheartening in numerous ways," she shared with "Australian Women's Weekly."

The supermodel divulged that a doctor phoned her following the extraction of a tiny tumor from her breast and declared it a "HER2-positive, estrogen-receptive intraductal carcinoma," a type of breast cancer. Medical professionals suggested she undergo cancer treatment, including a mastectomy and chemotherapy.

However, disregarding medical advice, personal concerns, and even her family's consternation, she opted for an alternative path. "I yearned for a strategy that suited me," she stated, embracing a holistic approach devoid of chemotherapy or medication. She explained, "Resisting conventional medical solutions was the most challenging decision I've ever made in life. Folks deemed me insane."

Diverse Perspectives from Family

Elle Macpherson is now in "clinical remission," as she described, but she prefers to label it as "complete well-being." She reiterated in the interview, "In every aspect, from every blood test, scan, imaging... but also emotionally, spiritually, and mentally - not just physically."

She acknowledges that her sons Flynn (26) and Cy (21), and her former partner, French manager Arpad Busson (61), from 1996-2005, held varying opinions regarding her unconventional approach to her cancer diagnosis.

Her youngest son wholly supported his renowned mother, while her eldest harbored doubts. "Flynn, who is more orthodox, was not in agreement with my decision. Yet, he's my son and backs me unconditionally, even if he disagrees with my choices," Elle shared.

As for Arpad Busson, they parted ways in 2005 after nearly a decade, but he lent her his support via a written letter.

Elle's decision to forgo conventional cancer treatment, including chemotherapy, sparked a range of reactions from her family. Despite Flynn's initial reservations due to his more orthodox views, he stood by her unconditionally. Arpad Busson, her former partner, also offered his support through a written letter, even though they had split up years prior. In managing her breast cancer diagnosis, Elle sought an unconventional route, leading to diverse perspectives from her loved ones.

Read also: