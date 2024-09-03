- She regularly informs me about Charles's health status.

An elder Queen Camilla, aged 77, gracefully inaugurated a cancer treatment center in Bath, England, on September 3rd. In her speech, she admired the center's ability to inspire courage in challenging situations, a facility reportedly shelled out 50 million British pounds and capable of serving around 300 individuals each day.

How's King Charles doing?

Both King Charles III, 75, and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, 42, have been identified with cancer. Regarding the King's health, Camilla cheerfully shared that he's on a recovery journey, affirming, "He's doing quite well."

Unveiling a commemorative plaque at the Dyson Cancer Centre and interacting with healthcare professionals and patients, Camilla had a heartwarming conversation with a patient undergoing stem cell transplant therapy. When the man shared his fatigue, Camilla playfully replied, "No need to hide it, mate. Men don't like admitting it."

Following the palace's announcement of King Charles' illness in February 2024, he went into treatment and took a short break from public engagements. Post-recovery, he resumed his obligations side by side with Camilla. Similarly, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, disclosed her cancer diagnosis in a heart-wrenching video message in March 2024, mentioning she was in the initial stages of chemotherapy. Since then, her public appearances have been limited.

