- She prefers to maintain her original surname.

Lately Changed Mind

Cora Brinkmann-Schumacher (47), who recently declared her intention to revert to her maiden name after divorcing Ralf Schumacher (49) nine years ago, made an unexpected statement on September 3rd through an Instagram Story. She revealed that she now wishes to stick with her ex-husband's surname.

"Even More So Now"

Posting a photograph of herself with her new partner in mid-July, Ralf publicly came out as gay. This sparked a heated dispute between the ex-spouses on their Instagram accounts. The source of the conflict was Cora's interview with "Der Spiegel," where she spoke about Ralf's coming out for the first time. Cora claimed she learned about it, like everyone else in Germany, through the media. This statement did not sit well with Ralf. Both parties shared private chat logs on social media to back their case.

Cora now appears to be in a better place, stating "Even if many would be thrilled: No, I haven't lost my sense of humor." Then, she surprises everyone with her announcement: "And my name - let me think about it - I'll keep it. Even More So Now. Now that everyone is making a fuss about it."

Originally, Cora had decided to abandon the famous last name. She was introduced as Cora Brinkmann in the RTL show "Ich bin ein Star - Die legendäre Stunde danach" in August. Now, she explains why she changed her mind: "But it caused me enough pain and sorrow. Cora Schumacher is the brand I've built up independently. I'm called Caroline Brinkmann in private, so I'd like to be known as Cora Schumacher in public."

Cora and Ralf Schumacher were married from 2001 to 2015. They had been separated for six years at the time of their divorce. Together, they share a son, David (22).

