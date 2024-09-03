- She postingly celebrates her birthday by sharing a delightful photo.

On the 1st of September, prominent entertainer Zendaya hit her 28th birthday. Shortly after, she took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the birthday messages, speaking out to her almost 182 million followers. She posted a few heartfelt words and shared a nostalgic photo.

In the picture, a young and cheerful Zendaya poses for the camera, flashing a grin and raising one finger while wearing a flowery dress. She captioned the post, "Swinging by to express my gratitude for all the sweet birthday messages, it really means a lot... Cheers to turning 28!" She signed off with a heart emoji and her initial.

Celebrity Greetings

Among the well-wishers were stars such as actress Olivia Munn (44), who left a "Happy Birthday" comment. Actress Holly Robinson Peete (59) marked the occasion with digital cakes in the form of emojis, and model Karlie Kloss (32) replied with an "HBD" ("Happy Birthday") to Zendaya's post.

It seems like Zendaya likely celebrated her birthday with her mother, renowned jewelry designer Claire Stoermer, and her beau, Tom Holland (28), known for his role in the "Spider-Man" movies. The couple was spotted together in California just prior to her birthday, as hinted by photos published in the U.S. magazine "People". They've been an item since 2021 and have typically been protective of their personal lives.



