Nicole Scherzinger - She is to take part in Netflix talent show

Nicole Scherzinger (46) apparently has a new jury job: According to the British newspaper "The Sun," she will participate in Netflix talent show "Building The Band," which is reportedly to be moderated by Backstreet Boys-star AJ McLean (46). This would put her in competition with her former "X Factor" boss Simon Cowell (64), who is also reportedly looking for a new boyband for the streaming service.

"Nicole is a big catch for Netflix"

In Scherzinger's reality series, 50 candidates are reportedly tasked with working together and forming a group without ever meeting each other in person. Cowell's Netflix project is called "The Midas Touch." The response to the auditions is said to have been so subdued that the first two dates had to be cancelled. Netflix reportedly hopes for more success from Nicole Scherzinger. A source told "The Sun": "Nicole is a big catch for Netflix, as she has appeared in so many talent shows in Britain and the US in the past and is therefore a synonym for the genre. It shows how seriously the heads of the streamer are taking on the competition with the major broadcasters."

The former lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls is an experienced juror. In the fall of 2011, she was part of the first season of the American version of the casting show "The X Factor," where she sat in the jury next to Simon Cowell. The following year, she switched to the British version. In 2016 and 2017, she sat there again alongside Cowell, and they were both there in 2019 for "X Factor: Celebrity." Since her departure, the franchise has been cancelled in Britain, but it continues to run very successfully in the US and other countries.

The two jurors are still close friends. He visited her, for example, during her musical production of "Sunset Boulevard." The show comes to Broadway in the fall: Previews at the St. James Theatre begin on September 28.

