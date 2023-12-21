Mette-Marit of Norway - She is ill and misses Christmas photo

Crown Princess Mette-Marit (50) is ill and therefore absent from the first Christmas celebrations. The Norwegian royal family even had to make do without her at the traditional Christmas photo shoot. The palace announced on Wednesday (December 20) that Mette-Marit had contracted coronavirus.

Only five instead of six royals in the Christmas photo

After the Christmas photo was completely canceled last year because King Harald V (86) fell ill, it could not be taken in the traditional form this year either. This is because Crown Prince Haakon's wife (50), an important part of the royal family, is missing. The royals were photographed at their residence at Voksenkollen in Oslo. "Merry Christmas to everyone from the royal family," was the caption to the picture, which was published on the palace's Instagram page on Thursday. "Unfortunately, the Crown Princess was unable to attend due to Covid."

Mette-Marit also missed the pre-Christmas service in the palace chapel on Wednesday afternoon, as reported by the Norwegian newspaper "Verdens Gang", among others. Instead, Crown Prince Haakon came accompanied by his children Princess Ingrid Alexandra (19) and Prince Sverre Magnus (18).

The Crown Princess was diagnosed with chronic pulmonary fibrosis in 2018. Since then, she has repeatedly had to cancel appointments at short notice. She was last on sick leave for two weeks in September. She suffered from coronavirus back in August 2022 and is now infected again.

How the royal family will celebrate Christmas

In previous years, the royal couple and the heir to the throne have always celebrated together. This year, however, Haakon and Mette-Marit are reportedly planning to celebrate with their children in Uvdal, according to "Verdens Gang" - in the hope that the 50-year-old will be healthy again by then. The royal couple, on the other hand, will traditionally spend Christmas at the palace in Oslo. As usual, King Harald and his wife Sonja (86) are expected to attend the church service in the Holmenkollen Chapel. The royals' menu will include the following traditional dishes, for example: Norwegian pork chops, cod, ribs, Swedish Christmas ham, Danish Christmas duck, British plum pudding and mince pie.

