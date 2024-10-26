She held the title of the eldest living individual in American territory, attributing her longevity to this secret.

Francis was one of the select few categorized as a supercentenarian, having lived past the age of 110.

Her room was adorned with plaques, declarations, and framed birthday greetings from former President Barack Obama, the Clinton family, and numerous others who celebrated her long existence annually. Politicians, community members, and relatives frequently visited Francis at her residence in Houston, relayed her granddaughter and primary caretaker, Ethel Harrison.

"She loved it," Harrison shared with CNN. "She loved people."

Prior to her demise, Francis ranked as the 21st oldest American in history and the 54th oldest individual ever to have lived, as per LongeviQuest, a worldwide database that keeps track of the world's oldest individuals. Francis and her sister, Bertha Johnson, set a record as the sibling duo with the most significant combined age in the world–Johnson reaching 106 before her passing in 2011.

When inquired earlier this year about feeling being the oldest living American, Francis told CNN affiliate KTRK, "I just feel like living every day!"

A life worthy of commemoration

Born in 1909 in St. Mary Parish, Louisiana, Francis bore witness to an extensive range of events in her lifetime. She observed 20 presidents, two world wars, a segregated society, and the civil rights movement.

For her 115th birthday this year, Francis received a letter from Barack and Michelle Obama, acknowledging her accomplishments and the history she experienced.

"Over the course of one century, you have made remarkable memories and woven your unique narrative into the American story," the letter stated. "You are part of a generation that summoned compassion and fortitude to steer our country through some of our greatest challenges and triumphs, and we trust that you take immense pride in everything you have contributed to our great nation."

Francis faced loss at an early age when her mother passed in 1920. She subsequently moved to Galveston, Texas, and was raised by her aunt. Her five other siblings were sent to different homes.

In 1928, Francis gave birth to Dorothy Williams, her sole offspring, and raised her as a single mother.

Her existence was dedicated to taking care of others, working at her church, and operating a coffee shop at TV station KTRK for over 20 years. Houston served as her primary home.

"My grandmother was also a caregiver," Harrison said. "She took care of her brothers, her sisters, and her father. That was part of her life."

In 1999, the responsibility shifted as her loved ones took care of Francis. She moved in with her daughter and granddaughter when she was 90, residing there for 25 years before peacefully passing away Tuesday night.

Harrison recalls her grandmother as a vivacious and energetic woman, even in her advanced years. With three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren by the age of 112, Francis was an "excited participant" at all family events she attended, Harrison said.

Those who knew Francis often credited her longevity to her lifelong abstinence from alcohol and smoking. When questioned, Francis would always attribute it to God.

"I just thank the good Lord for keeping me here," she told LongeviQuest earlier this year. "He’s had no reason to take me."

Francis' faith was the foundation of her existence, her granddaughter claimed. It gave her the strength to overcome adversity and guided her interactions with others.

"She had a Bible with her at all times," Harrison said. "She’ll tell you that that’s what … (assisted) her to live as long as she lived."

Her favorite Bible verse was 1 John 4:8, "Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love." This lesson she instilled in her grandchildren, Harrison said.

"She was a person who loved people. She cared about people," Harrison said. "But most of all, she loved the Lord. I think that would summarize it for her."

Francis's daughter is now 96 years old, and she is handling the loss well, according to Harrison. The entire family is.

"I’m just so grateful that God allowed us to have her as long as we did," Harrison said. "You know, we can't be selfish trying to keep her here."

The family plans on commemorating Francis's life at the beginning of November at her home church, Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church, in Houston. Despite having outlived most of her friends, the service will be filled with everyone who loved her.

"It’s not going to be sad," Harrison said. "It’s going to be a joyful celebration. A celebration of life."

