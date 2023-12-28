Hannah Waddingham - She has "no time" for Tom Cruise critics

Hannah Waddingham (49) is currently in front of the camera for the eighth "Mission: Impossible" film with Hollywood star Tom Cruise (61). She has "no time" for his critics, said the British actress on the ITV program "James Martin's Saturday Morning".

"One of the most lovable people"

On the show, the "Ted Lasso" actress talks about the "five intense days" she spent with Cruise on a US Navy aircraft carrier. "I have to say, I have a real problem with anyone who goes off on him," explains Waddingham. Cruise is "without a doubt one of the most lovable and inspiring people I've ever met," the actress continues, describing her colleague. "Isn't he gorgeous? I have no time for those who say anything about him."

Tom Cruise as a controversial figure

Cruise may be one of Hollywood's best-known and most successful actors, but he is also known for his sometimes strange behavior away from the film cameras. In 2005, for example, he made headlines when he jumped up and down on the sofa of talk show host Oprah Winfrey (69) to demonstrate his love for Katie Holmes (45). The two married in 2006, but she filed for divorce in 2012. Cruise has also been criticized for being a member of Scientology, among other things.

Filming on the sequel to "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" with Cruise and Waddingham has been underway since March 2022 - including in the UK. The film is scheduled for release in May 2025.

