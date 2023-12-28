Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SocietyNewshollywoodcameratom cruiseitvCriticismmission: impossiblehannah waddingham

She has "no time" for Tom Cruise critics

Hannah Waddingham comes to the defense of her "Mission: Impossible" colleague Tom Cruise. She has "no time" for his critics.

 and  Viktoria Klein
1 min read
Hannah Waddingham and Tom Crusie film together for "Mission: Impossible"..aussiedlerbote.de
Hannah Waddingham and Tom Crusie film together for "Mission: Impossible"..aussiedlerbote.de

Hannah Waddingham - She has "no time" for Tom Cruise critics

Hannah Waddingham (49) is currently in front of the camera for the eighth "Mission: Impossible" film with Hollywood star Tom Cruise (61). She has "no time" for his critics, said the British actress on the ITV program "James Martin's Saturday Morning".

"One of the most lovable people"

On the show, the "Ted Lasso" actress talks about the "five intense days" she spent with Cruise on a US Navy aircraft carrier. "I have to say, I have a real problem with anyone who goes off on him," explains Waddingham. Cruise is "without a doubt one of the most lovable and inspiring people I've ever met," the actress continues, describing her colleague. "Isn't he gorgeous? I have no time for those who say anything about him."

Tom Cruise as a controversial figure

Cruise may be one of Hollywood's best-known and most successful actors, but he is also known for his sometimes strange behavior away from the film cameras. In 2005, for example, he made headlines when he jumped up and down on the sofa of talk show host Oprah Winfrey (69) to demonstrate his love for Katie Holmes (45). The two married in 2006, but she filed for divorce in 2012. Cruise has also been criticized for being a member of Scientology, among other things.

Filming on the sequel to "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" with Cruise and Waddingham has been underway since March 2022 - including in the UK. The film is scheduled for release in May 2025.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

A blue light shines under the windshield of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Dog gets loose: nine cars damaged

Apparently frightened by exploding firecrackers, a dog ran onto the A9 highway near the Mainz interchange and was run over by a car. In addition to the car, at least eight other vehicles ran over the dead Great Dane in the evening and were damaged, the police said on Thursday. No people were...

 and  Max Becker
Members Public
A light box with a red cross hangs outside the emergency room of a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Boy dies after accident in adventure pool parking lot

A boy was run over by a van in the parking lot of a water park in Neu-Ulm and later died of his serious injuries. The seven-year-old was walking a few meters behind his father and his ten-year-old brother on his way back to the car, the police said on Thursday evening. He was in front of the...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public