Mireille Mathieu - She has been avoiding the sun for 54 years

Mireille Mathieu (77) has been on stage for 60 years. The spotlight has never scared the French singer, known worldwide for hits like "Mon Credo," even when it comes to sunlight. "The last time in the sun was I at 23, it's bad for the skin," the 77-year-old explained in an interview with "Bild am Sonntag" recently.

The artist is still very concerned about her appearance for her skin, so she gladly makes sacrifices. "I care about my nutrition and use expensive skincare products for my face," she explained. For a flawless complexion, Mathieu gives up alcohol and "eats a yogurt every day."

Make-up, first thought after an accident

Mireille Mathieu, whose brown bob with ponytail has been her trademark for decades, has always been meticulous about her appearances. Even after an accident, it was her first thought. "At 22, I had an accident. We were on our way from the performance in Lyon to Grenoble for the Olympics. The car overturned," she recalled in the conversation.

The car's passengers sustained only minor injuries - and Mathieu only her face: "I remember thinking about my makeup first because I still had to perform."

The farewell tour is starting

Mireille Mathieu has released singles in twelve languages during her career and sold more than 190 million recordings. On November 24, her farewell tour "Goodbye my Love Goodbye - the best of" starts in Germany. For the artist, it's not a final farewell. "If you love what you do, you never really retire. I still work every day on my voice," she told the newspaper. Music helps her stay young and positive.

