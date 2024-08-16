- She harbors a desire to participate in "Let's Dance".

Singer and ex-"DSDS" contestant Anna-Carina Woitschack (31) is dropping her new album "My Time" on August 16th. In an interview with news outlet spot on news, Woitschack, who recently graced the pages of Playboy, discusses why "her time" has come, defines success for her, and shares her thoughts on her failed marriage to Schlager colleague Stefan Mross (48) and her desire to participate in "Let's Dance."

Why was it crucial for all the songs on your album to be "undeniably optimistic"?

Anna-Carina Woitschack: I wanted to craft an album that motivated and brought joy to listeners. Music has the power to evoke feelings and alter moods. During trying times, I wanted to provide something uplifting and motivational.

Why do you feel that "your time" has finally arrived, as suggested by the album title?

Woitschack: Over the past several years, I've learned a lot about myself and grown. I now feel prepared to express my experiences and share them with my fans via my music, a sentiment that exudes self-assurance and clarity, implying "this is my moment." That's "My Time."

In what ways have you learned to prioritize listening to your heart over logic, and how does this change manifest itself?

Woitschack: Previously, I frequently overthought situations and allowed others' opinions to sway me. This sometimes hindered me from pursuing my desired path. Now, I rely more on my instincts and make decisions that resonate with me. This newfound sense of independence fuels my confidence. A song that reflects this theme is "Just The Way I Am." At live shows, numerous females approach me afterward, expressing that this song resonates with them and they relate to the lyrics. This connection as an artist to my audience is an invaluable gift.

Do you measure your success primarily through album sales or chart positions, or what constitutes success to you, and how does it manifest itself?

Woitschack: While I'm pleased with chart positions, success entails more than that. It's about touching individuals with my music and receiving positive responses. I'm fulfilled when I observe that my songs bring happiness and inspire others. I'm deeply grateful for this.

How do you cope with public interest in your private life, particularly in light of your divorce being a constant media topic? Can you truly leave that behind?

Woitschack: It's not always easy, but I strive to maintain a focus on the positive and make the most of the situation. Healing is a process, and having close friends and loved ones who support me aids in this transformation. I'm investing my efforts in shaping my future and my music.

What have you learned from this, and do you now approach your privacy differently?

Woitschack: I've become more mindful of my privacy and choose which aspects I wish to share with the public.

Woitschack: Negative stereotypes exist in every industry, including Schlager. I'd like to be viewed as an authentic and versatile artist who thrives on passion and personal growth.

For November, you've announced your first solo concert. Why is it happening now, and why did you opt for Dessau as the location?

Woitschack: It felt like the perfect opportunity right now. I'm eager to embark on this journey. Dessau has deep sentimental value for me as my hometown, and I'm highly anticipating the occasion, as it feels like a home game for me.

Since "DSDS" is now entering its 21st season, what do you think of its continued existence? Have you ever considered returning as a judge, like Beatrice Egli?

Woitschack: I believe "DSDS" continues to provide individuals with an avenue to chase their dreams. My participation in future seasons remains an intriguing prospect, but I acknowledge that Beatrice is an exceptional individual who will excel in her role.

Since participating in "The Traitors" last year, have your public perceptions changed?

Woitschack: Absolutely. Many people rediscovered me through the show and gave me positive feedback. It was an enriching experience that taught me the importance of embracing new challenges.

Woitschack: I developed a better understanding of trusting myself and my intuition. My advice to the future candidates would be to stay genuine, heed their inner voice, and enjoy the ride. It's an unparalleled experience that can offer valuable insights about oneself.

You previously collaborated with René Casselly in the Fernsehgarten, and in an interview, you hinted at a desire to participate in "Let's Dance." Why is the show so appealing to you, and who would you prefer to dance with?

I dig the tune "Let's Dance" by Woitschack because it's a mix of music, bodily movement, and feelings. Dancing is a fantastic means of expressing oneself. It's a bit tricky to pinpoint who I'd enjoy dancing with, but I reckon it'd be thrilling to groove with a pro like Massimo Sinató. He's got an aura that just radiates positivity.

What television show would I jump at the chance to join?

Truth be told, I frequently receive intriguing invitations for TV shows. Collaborating with my team, we always evaluate whether it's a suitable fit or not. Generally speaking, I'm quite open to novel formats and proposals. Off the cuff, I'd say "The Masked Singer." The show is innovative and a blast. Imagine the excitement of making a mystery appearance and shocking the audience!

Why do you believe that music can be therapeutic during difficult times?

Woitschack: Music has a healing power that can uplift our spirits and help us cope with adversity. It can serve as a comforting escape, enabling us to express our feelings and emotions.

In what ways has the success of your music helped you overcome personal challenges?

Woitschack: The positive feedback and support from my fans have given me strength during challenging times. Knowing that my music resonates with others has provided immense comfort and encouragement, helping me push through difficulties.

