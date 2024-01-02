Michelle Yeoh - She confuses fans with sweet baby news

Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh (61) has caused confusion among her followers with baby news on her Instagram channel. On Tuesday (January 2), she posted a photo showing a tiny baby foot that she is holding tenderly in her hand. The actress wrote: "A little miracle on the first day of 2024. We are truly blessed... I can't tell you how happy I am for this little bundle of joy."

Fans are confused: Has Michelle Yeoh become a mother?

In the comments, famous colleagues such as Naomi Campbell congratulate her: "Congratulations, Michelle and Jean, on your bundle of joy." Or Sharon Stone, who wrote: "I'm so happy for you." While some fans already have the right assumption, others are quite confused: Has Michelle Yeoh become a mother at over 60?

Surprise: she's become a grandma

A mystery that Yeoh solved shortly afterwards with a second post. In a joint photo with her husband, former Ferrari Formula 1 team boss Jean Todt (77), she wrote: "Thank you to our treasures Nicolas and Darina for making us the happiest and proudest grandparents!!! Welcome baby Maxime." The parents of the little grandchild are Todt's son Nicolas Todt (46) and his partner Darina.

The proud parents also announced the birth of their son on Instagram: "We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son Maxime on January 1, 2024. Both mother and child are doing well. We couldn't have started the year better. We are full of happiness and feel blessed that life has given us this opportunity." The series of photos from the hospital also includes a photo of Michelle Yeoh, Jean Todt and Nicolas Todt at the bedside of Darina and little Maxime.

Source: www.stern.de