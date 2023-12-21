Claudia Schiffer - She appears on TV with her cat

Claudia Schiffer (53) delights her fans with an appearance with her cat Chip in the upcoming episode of the Jonathan Ross show. As reported by the Daily Mail, the episode will be broadcast on Saturday evening (December 23).

Chip becomes a movie star

In the show, the German-born supermodel promotes husband Matthew Vaughn's (52) new film. The espionage thriller "Argylle" will be released in cinemas on February 2. Schiffer's cat can also be seen in it: Chip plays a cat called Alfie. The 53-year-old has already stated on Instagram that this is her husband's favorite film to date - because her beloved four-legged friend is in it.

"He can be grumpy"

For their joint appearance on TV, Schiffer chose a silver mini dress and posed with Chip in her arms. When the presenter hugged him, he meowed. Schiffer commented: "He can be grumpy." She then explained how the cat mission came about: The original cat had been horrible, she said. "So my husband, Matthew, the director, asked if he could have my cat. I said, 'Why not' and here we are." She then revealed that Chip might be back: "We're working on a spin-off at the moment."

It seems that the cat will be the next star in the Schiffer/Vaughn household: Chip already has his own Instagram page with more than 8,000 followers. He is also featured there as an author, entrepreneur, model and influencer.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de