Sharp rise in AfD membership

By around 37 percent

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read
In Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg, the AfD is well ahead in some polls ahead of the upcoming....aussiedlerbote.de
Sharp rise in AfD membership

The number of AfD members has risen sharply. It currently stands at 40,131, around 37 percent higher than at the end of 2022, the AfD announced on Tuesday. A year earlier, the party had 29,296 members. All other parties represented in the Bundestag had significantly more members at that time.

According to surveys, up to 23% of Germans would vote for the AfD if federal elections were held on Sunday. This would make it the second strongest party behind the CDU/CSU for the first time. The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution classifies the AfD as a suspected right-wing extremist party. The party's state associations in Saxony, Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt have already been classified as confirmed right-wing extremist.

Source: www.ntv.de

