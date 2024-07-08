Shark attack - Shark attack off Australia's west coast - man injured

In Western Australia, a man was attacked and injured by a shark off the coast. The victim was reportedly attacked suddenly while spearfishing in the afternoon (local time), near Coral Bay, about 1.100 kilometers north of Perth. The Fourteen Mile Beach area is particularly popular among campers.

The man is in the hospital but not in a life-threatening condition, according to reports. It was initially unclear what type of shark was involved.

Shark warning due to carcass

Prior to the incident, authorities had issued a shark warning for the area after a carcass was spotted floating in the sea about 60 kilometers away. Carcasses of marine mammals often attract sharks in large numbers.

According to official statistics, there were approximately a dozen shark attacks in Down Under last year that left victims injured. Four of these attacks proved fatal. This is the fifth attack of the year, but so far without fatalities.

