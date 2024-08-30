- Sharing a television is something they enjoy.

Contrary to common assumptions, an average evening with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (60) isn't filled with private planes, high-end dining, or yacht gatherings. As stated by his partner, Lauren Sánchez (54), in the American publication "People", evenings at home are their perfect sanctuary: "I cherish the moments when the house is calm and tranquil, and Jeff and I choose the series we'll immerse ourselves in that evening."

Just like most couples, they don't always see eye-to-eye on their TV picks. "Making a choice can be a bit of a process. You can imagine our tastes may diverge slightly. But I genuinely treasure our TV time, as we always have a fantastic time together," Sánchez admits with enthusiasm.

Streaming Choices from Bezos and Sánchez

Lately, they've indulged in the Netflix thriller "Rent-a-Ripper" and the post-apocalyptic Prime series "Fallout". They also caught the Apple drama "Inheritance", featuring Jake Gyllenhaal (43). "Oh, and we were captivated by 'Severance'", Sánchez recalls the gripping nine-episode sci-fi thriller, available to stream on Apple TV.

However, their evening TV routine might be more brief in the near future, as Sánchez prepares for a book tour of her children's book "The Fly Who Flew to Space". "I'm thrilled that my kids can share this experience with me, as they've encouraged me to write this book for years, and now I've finally finished it," shares the mother of three about the project. Her three children are from previous relationships: 23-year-old Nikko Gonzales, the son of retired football player Tony Gonzales (48); from her relationship with Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell (59), she has teenagers Evan (18) and Ella (16).

Jeff Bezos was married to MacKenzie Scott (54) for 25 years prior to his relationship with Lauren Sánchez. He shares four children with her.

