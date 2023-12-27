Shakira gets a monument built

Most monuments are erected for people who are already dead. Shakira has already been honored during her lifetime: in her Colombian hometown, the singer with her famous hip swing has now been immortalized in a larger-than-life bronze sculpture.

The Colombian Latin pop singer Shakira has been honored with a six and a half meter high statue in her home town of Barranquilla. The bronze and aluminum statue was unveiled in the presence of Shakira's parents William Mebarak and Nidia Ripoll in the Caribbean city in northern Colombia.

The statue, erected on the banks of the Magdalena River, shows the singer with a bikini top, bare stomach and fluttering skirt in a typical dance pose: her hands clasped above her head and her hips swaying to the right. "Hips that don't lie, a unique talent, a voice that moves the masses," reads an inscription. "Hips Don't Lie" is one of the 46-year-old Latin pop star's best-known hits.

Shakira thanked the sculptor Yino Márquez and his students for the statue on the short message service X, formerly Twitter. The work shows "the artistic talent of the people in my home country", she wrote. It makes her "happy to share this with my parents and especially with my mother on her birthday", Shakira continued.

The singer, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, has sold around 80 million albums worldwide and won three Grammys. She won three awards at this year's Latin Grammys, including two for the song "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53", a collaboration with Argentinian DJ Bizarrap. Recently, however, Shakira has also made headlines with tax cases: in November, she was sentenced to three years' probation and a fine of more than seven million euros in Spain for tax fraud. In another case in Spain, she paid 6.6 million euros. Since her separation from soccer star Gerard Piqué, she has been living with her two sons in Miami, Florida.

