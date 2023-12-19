Handball - SG Flensburg-Handewitt celebrates success against Lemgo

The SG Flensburg-Handewitt made a successful last home appearance in the German Handball League this year. Head Coach Nicolej Krickau's team defeated TBV Lemgo Lippe 34:29 (17:13) in front of 5,802 spectators in the Campushalle on Tuesday evening to keep up with the two top teams in the table, SC Magdeburg and Füchse Berlin. Five professional players from Schleswig-Holstein were involved in the twelfth win of the season with four goals each.

After a weak start, the SG built up a 12:6 lead and seemed to have the game under control. However, the home side was repeatedly thwarted by TBV goalkeeper Urh Kastelic, whose teammates took advantage of this phase and reduced the deficit to two goals at times.

A good seven minutes after the restart, the SG was again six goals ahead after a goal by Aksel Horgen and kept Lemgo at bay until the final phase. Goalkeeper Benjamin Buric, who replaced Kevin Möller in the final twelve minutes and saved several shots from the visitors, also played a major part in this.

Source: www.stern.de