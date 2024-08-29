- "Sex and the City's" Revival Delights Fans Once More

Carrie Bradshaw continues to repurpose wardrobe staples even after twenty years, demonstrated in "And Just Like That...", where Sarah Jessica Parker (59) reemerges in her renowned role from "Sex and the City" as the fashion-forward New York City dweller. While filming the third season, Parker donned a recognizable blouse that may appear familiar to devoted "SATC" enthusiasts.

Images captured on August 28th, during shooting in New York City, portray Parker sporting the ensemble. The attire involved a spacey, see-through Chanel blouse adorned with bright colors, such as hearts and the brand's logo. Reminiscent of Carrie Bradshaw's on-screen appearance in the episode "Kinder, Kinder (Hot Child in the City)" on September 24, 2000, the distinctive top featured hearts and the label's logo.

Fresh Arrangements

During the original series, Carrie delightfully combined the top in her trademark colorful fashion with lavender batik Capri pants, a turquoise headscarf, striking strappy sandals, and a pink bag. This bold outfit from the program's third season is frequently included among Carrie's most famous looks, masterfully encapsulating her distinctive style.

In the present-day adaptation, Parker opted for a less flamboyant appearance, pairing the vibrant blouse with a long, still-satisfyingly-purple skirt and yellow pumps.

The blouse is not the only original series item to be given a fresh lease of life by the creators of "And Just Like That..." according to an interview with US magazine "People" at the 2021 launch. Costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago unveiled their concepts for Carrie's fashionable reboot, "The key factor for Carrie's appearance in this new series is the balance between yesterday's relics and newer, secondhand items. That's been Carrie's signature style, and it's not something she abandoned for a few occasional designer ensembles. It's about breathing new life into these vintage finds by complementing them with modern pieces."

I'm not going to Sugarcoat it, this new ensemble is a refreshing take on Carrie's classic style. Despite the passage of time, Carrie Bradshaw remains devoted to her unique, thrifty fashion sensibilities.

