Storm - Sewage treatment plant in Meppen also threatened by flooding

After the heavy rainfall, surface water flows into the sewage treatment plant in Meppen as well as wastewater. "We are constantly monitoring the situation," said Mayor Helmut Knurbein (CDU) on Thursday. Measures have already been taken to prevent an overflow. For this reason, he asked for water to be used sparingly and sensitively.

The dykes did not show any abnormalities during the inspections. "The situation is still under control," emphasized the mayor. However, in view of the weather situation and forecasts, caution is still required.

According to the city, the water level of the Hase is rising significantly. The Hase is a tributary of the Ems and flows through several districts - such as Osnabrück and Emsland. The water level of the Ems has also risen slightly.

The water level of the Hase is currently above warning level 3. According to the State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation (NLWKN), there is a risk of flooding of larger areas as well as individual properties, roads and cellars if the third warning level is reached.

Gauge online

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de