Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsbad weatheremsweathercdumeppensewage treatment plantwaste waterfloodrainfallhelmut knurbeinclimatelower saxony

Sewage treatment plant in Meppen also threatened by flooding

After the heavy rainfall, surface water flows into the sewage treatment plant in Meppen as well as wastewater. "We are constantly monitoring the situation," said Mayor Helmut Knurbein (CDU) on Thursday. Measures have already been taken to prevent an overflow. For this reason, he asked for water...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read

Storm - Sewage treatment plant in Meppen also threatened by flooding

After the heavy rainfall, surface water flows into the sewage treatment plant in Meppen as well as wastewater. "We are constantly monitoring the situation," said Mayor Helmut Knurbein (CDU) on Thursday. Measures have already been taken to prevent an overflow. For this reason, he asked for water to be used sparingly and sensitively.

The dykes did not show any abnormalities during the inspections. "The situation is still under control," emphasized the mayor. However, in view of the weather situation and forecasts, caution is still required.

According to the city, the water level of the Hase is rising significantly. The Hase is a tributary of the Ems and flows through several districts - such as Osnabrück and Emsland. The water level of the Ems has also risen slightly.

The water level of the Hase is currently above warning level 3. According to the State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation (NLWKN), there is a risk of flooding of larger areas as well as individual properties, roads and cellars if the third warning level is reached.

Gauge online

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

German Federal States

Police expect traffic chaos due to farmers' protests

The Hamburg police are expecting considerable traffic obstructions throughout the city due to the tractor demonstrations by farmers against the federal government's austerity measures on Monday. According to the organizers' plans, 250 to 300 tractors will cross the state border in Langenhorn,...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
German Federal States

Central bridge in Bremen soon accessible again

One of Bremen's central bridges over the Weser has been partially closed for two weeks - but at least pedestrians and cyclists should soon be able to use the bridge again. By the end of next week at the latest, pedestrians and cyclists will be able to walk or cycle across the...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
German Federal States

Hauk wants more transparency in food prices

Baden-Württemberg's Consumer Protection Minister Peter Hauk (CDU) wants to promote greater transparency in food pricing. Food prices have recently risen massively, said Hauk on Thursday in Stuttgart. However, agriculture is only partly responsible for this, as it is only one link in the entire...

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

German Federal States

Police expect traffic chaos due to farmers' protests

The Hamburg police are expecting considerable traffic obstructions throughout the city due to the tractor demonstrations by farmers against the federal government's austerity measures on Monday. According to the organizers' plans, 250 to 300 tractors will cross the state border in Langenhorn,...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
German Federal States

Central bridge in Bremen soon accessible again

One of Bremen's central bridges over the Weser has been partially closed for two weeks - but at least pedestrians and cyclists should soon be able to use the bridge again. By the end of next week at the latest, pedestrians and cyclists will be able to walk or cycle across the...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public