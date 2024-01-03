German Weather Service - Severe weather warning lifted in some areas
The German Weather Service has lifted a severe weather warning for heavy continuous rain in some parts of Baden-Württemberg. The districts of Karlsruhe and Freiburg, for which a warning had been issued on Monday evening, were affected. This was lifted shortly after midnight on Wednesday night, according to the German Weather Service.
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de