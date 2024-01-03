Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsstorm warningfloodfreiburgcontinuous rainweatherbad weatherbaden-württembergdwdareastuttgartkarlsruhe

Severe weather warning lifted in some areas

The German Weather Service has lifted a severe weather warning for heavy continuous rain in some parts of Baden-Württemberg. The districts of Karlsruhe and Freiburg, for which a warning had been issued on Monday evening, were affected. This was lifted shortly after midnight on Wednesday night,...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
1 min read

German Weather Service - Severe weather warning lifted in some areas

The German Weather Service has lifted a severe weather warning for heavy continuous rain in some parts of Baden-Württemberg. The districts of Karlsruhe and Freiburg, for which a warning had been issued on Monday evening, were affected. This was lifted shortly after midnight on Wednesday night, according to the German Weather Service.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest