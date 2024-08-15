- Severe storms are causing chaos in Mallorca <unk> and it's not over yet

A severe storm in the Spanish Mediterranean region is causing chaos in the flight schedule even on Mallorca. 44 flights at Palma Airport were cancelled due to weather conditions by the afternoon, as the responsible authorities of the Spanish holiday island reported.

23 arrivals and 21 departures were affected, it was reported. Almost all other connections had partial delays. However, the worst part of the storm was still to come for the island. "The night is what concerns me the most," said Toni Plata, head of the emergency response center, to journalists.

Mallorca: Heavy rain and storm cause devastation

The low-pressure area brought heavy rain showers, thunderstorms, hail, and storm gusts to Mallorca and other Spanish Mediterranean regions. The fire department had to repeatedly intervene to remove fallen trees or pump out flooded cellars. However, no major damages were initially reported on Mallorca or elsewhere in Spain.

The second-highest alert level orange of the national weather service Aemet was in effect on Wednesday for the Balearic Islands as well as parts of the autonomous communities of Andalusia, Murcia, Valencia, and Catalonia.

Alert level red on Thursday - up to 180 liters of precipitation expected

For the northeastern part of Mallorca, the alert level red was even issued for Thursday. This will be in effect from midnight to 3:00 PM. Up to 180 liters of precipitation are expected to fall within a few hours. The storm is then expected to slowly subside. However, the flight schedule on Mallorca is likely to remain disrupted until Friday.

It is rare for the alert level red to be issued on Mallorca. However, a weather change is usual in mid-August. At this time, the constant summer weather on the island usually ends. Beach days then alternate with sometimes heavy thunderstorms.

The storm's intense winds led to a flight failure, stranding passengers on several routes. Despite the efforts to clear the runways, numerous flights continued to be affected, prolonging the disruptions.

