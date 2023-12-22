Skip to content
Severe storm surge: Elbe floods Hamburg fish market

It is not uncommon for the fish market to be flooded, especially in the fall and winter. The fact that it is so heavily flooded by the masses of water does. And not just once.

The fish market is flooded during a storm surge. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Flood - Severe storm surge: Elbe floods Hamburg fish market

The heavy storm surge pushed the water of the Elbe ashore on Friday night, completely flooding the fish market and the surrounding streets. The water was waist-high in places. As not all cars were driven away in time, they were also flooded. During the night, the fire department and police were out searching for people in the vehicles still parked in the flooded area. During the night, a number of onlookers also observed the effects of the storm surge near the fish market.

According to the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency, the first severe storm surge of the year peaked at the St. Pauli gauge shortly before 10 p.m. that night. The immediately following, second severe storm surge on Friday morning was expected shortly before 12.00 noon. Water levels were expected to rise to 3.0 meters above mean high water.

