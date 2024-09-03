- Severe fire-related harm estimated at one million euros in a private residence.

Around a million Euros worth of destruction took place as a house in Gaildorf, district of Schwäbisch Hall, went up in flames. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, as per initial police investigations. The origin of the fire remained a mystery initially. Luckily, firefighters managed to contain the flames, preventing further damage to neighboring structures. The inferno has since been put out.

The house in Gaildorf was reduced to ashes, leaving only the shell of its former structure. The intense heat from the fire caused nearby trees to catch fire as well, threatening additional damage.

