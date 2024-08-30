- Severe fire-related destruction at a waste-processing facility.

A blaze at a waste sorting facility in Kirchheim unter Teck (region of Esslingen) is believed to have resulted in damages worth numerous hundred thousand euros. Fortunately, no one was harmed in the incident, according to law enforcement.

Officers spotted the flames during their nightly patrol and expeditiously contacted the emergency services. Upon their arrival, firefighters discovered a burning conveyor belt on the property, as per the report. The fire subsequently spread to a heap of shavings and other equipment.

By noon, the authorities revealed that fire suppression efforts were still in progress. The authorities are currently probing the origin of the fire.

The firefighters managed to salvage a nearby teak church, serving as a community's home, from the encroaching flames. Despite the intensity of the blaze, the teak church under Kirchheim unter Teck remained untouched.

