Severe amputation injuries: 27 patients in hospital

On New Year's Eve, 27 people were treated at the Unfallkrankenhaus Berlin (UKB) for serious injuries caused by fireworks. The UKB spoke of "dramatic amputation injuries" in some cases. Blast injuries to the hands and face, serious eye injuries and burns were identified, the hospital announced...

A fire department ambulance drives on a road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
New Year's Eve - Severe amputation injuries: 27 patients in hospital

On New Year's Eve, 27 people were treated at the Unfallkrankenhaus Berlin (UKB) for serious injuries caused by fireworks. The UKB spoke of "dramatic amputation injuries" in some cases. Blast injuries to the hands and face, serious eye injuries and burns were diagnosed, the hospital announced on the online platform X (formerly Twitter) in the morning.

The hospital had significantly increased its operating capacities on New Year's Eve. "Our team of hand surgeons is already warming up for this night's surgical marathon in several operating theaters," the hospital announced on New Year's Eve. Before New Year's Eve, the hospital had written that the hand surgeons had evaluated serious firework injuries: 97 percent of firework victims were men and many injuries were permanent. The tip was: "Hands off illegal firecrackers, otherwise hands off."

