Several water levels still above the highest reporting level

Several water levels on rivers in Lower Saxony are still above the highest reporting level. In Nienburg and Drakenburg on the Weser, the water level was 15 centimetres above the highest reporting level on Thursday morning, according to a situation report from the State Agency for Water...

Flood situation - Several water levels still above the highest reporting level

Several water levels on rivers in Lower Saxony are still above the highest reporting level. In Nienburg and Drakenburg on the Weser, the water level was 15 centimetres above the highest reporting level on Thursday morning, according to a situation report from the State Agency for Water Management, Coastal Defence and Nature Conservation (NLWKN). The authority stated that water levels had risen for numerous gauges on the Weser - in some places they fell minimally.

The situation on the Aller also remains tense. In Celle and Eitze, the water level on Thursday morning was around 60 centimetres above the highest reporting level, while in other places such as Rethem and Ahlden it was more than 20 centimetres in each case. The water level on the Leine was also above the highest reporting level in several areas - for example in Neustadt and Schwarmstedt.

According to the NLWKN, there is a risk of flooding of larger areas as well as individual properties, streets and cellars if the third reporting level is reached.

Situation report

