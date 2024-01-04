Agriculture - Several thousand farmers protest against austerity plans

Several thousand farmers in northern Rhineland-Palatinate are expected to take part in the week of protests against the federal government's plans to cut agricultural diesel and vehicle tax. Demonstrations and rallies are planned in all 14 districts of the Rhineland-Nassau Farmers' and Winegrowers' Association next Monday at midday and in the afternoon, said the association's spokesman, Herbert Netter, on Thursday in Koblenz. At least 1000 farmers with tractors are expected to attend the final rally on Monday evening in Koblenz alone. A total of up to 5000 participants are expected to take part in the decentralized protests.

Next Wednesday, the farmers want to travel to a nationwide rally in Mainz. On Saturday evening (13th), more than a hundred bonfires are planned in the area covered by the association.

The farmers' and winegrowers' association rejects highway blockades with tractors. "We want to take people with us and not annoy them," said Netter. The aim is to make a political impact. The federal government wants to abolish tax breaks for farmers for agricultural diesel and vehicle tax in order to plug holes in the budget. Farmers are taking to the streets to protest against this. The Bundestag is expected to decide on this on January 18.

Source: www.stern.de