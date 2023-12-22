Storm - Several storm operations for the police in the Lake District

Due to the storm, the police in the Mecklenburg Lake District were called out twelve times on Friday night. In most cases, trees, large branches or objects such as barriers or a tin roof were blown onto the roads, as the police reported on Friday. In addition, a 26-year-old man in the Utzedel area escaped with a scare when a tree fell on his car while he was driving shortly before midnight. The roads were cleared by the emergency services. Only the L 25 near Roggentin remained closed. According to reports, a huge branch had become entangled in the treetop and was threatening to fall.

Police statement

Source: www.stern.de