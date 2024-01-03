Traffic - Several railroad lines not passable due to flooding

According to Deutsche Bahn, the continuous rain in North Rhine-Westphalia is also causing restrictions on train services. Several railroad lines are currently impassable, as a Deutsche Bahn spokeswoman for North Rhine-Westphalia said on Wednesday.

For example, the railroad line between Betzdorf in Rhineland-Palatinate and Siegen in North Rhine-Westphalia is not passable due to the flooding of the River Sieg. According to the information, the RE 9 line is also affected.

In Lünen, north of Dortmund, the flooding of the River Lippe caused water to escape from the railroad embankment over the adjoining bridge. For safety reasons, trains on RB lines 50 and 51 are currently unable to run on the bridge and embankment.

In Wesel on the Lower Rhine, a washed-out track on the Lippe bridge has caused restrictions, according to Deutsche Bahn. The line cannot currently be used in this section.

DB is working at full speed to assess possible damage and initiate repair work. In many places, however, the water first has to recede and railroad embankments have to dry out considerably to enable test drilling, for example.

"This makes it difficult at the moment to predict how quickly trains will be able to run on the lines again," explained the railroad spokeswoman.

Source: www.stern.de