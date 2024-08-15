Matthew Perry from 'Friends' - Several people arrested

In connection with the untimely death of former "Friends" star Matthew Perry (1969-2023), several individuals have been arrested in the US. As reported by the US portal "TMZ", at least one doctor is among them. Additionally, "computers, phones, and other electronic devices" have been seized, as sources within law enforcement agencies have revealed. The investigation aims to determine who supplied Perry with the drug ketamine, whose use ultimately led to the actor losing consciousness in the whirlpool of his Los Angeles home and drowning.

Where did the ketamine that led to Matthew Perry's death come from?

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is conducting the criminal investigation alongside two federal agencies, including the US Drug Enforcement Administration. According to "TMZ", Perry received the drug, which is also approved as a medication in the US, legally as part of infusion therapy for anxiety and depression. However, his last therapy session took place a week and a half before his death, suggesting that he obtained the ketamine that ultimately caused his death himself.

At least one doctor and several dealers suspected of helping to obtain and deliver ketamine to Perry have been arrested, according to "TMZ". Text messages have also been found in which the arrested individuals discuss Perry's request for the drug and the price he would pay for it.

Ketamine is a dissociative anesthetic with hallucinogenic effects that is also used in the treatment of depression. In addition to ketamine, traces of the opioid buprenorphine were found in Perry's body. Buprenorphine is primarily used to treat severe chronic pain and to wean off other opioids. Furthermore, coronary heart disease was diagnosed in the star.

Matthew Perry struggled with drug and alcohol addiction throughout his life, a topic he addresses candidly in his book "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing". He became famous for his role in the cult sitcom "Friends". Alongside Jennifer Aniston (55), Courteney Cox (60), Matt LeBlanc (57), David Schwimmer (57), and Lisa Kudrow (61), he was part of the main cast of the series.

