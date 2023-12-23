Skip to content
Several objections to Tesla expansion

 Katherine Bradley
1 min read

US electric car manufacturer - Several objections to Tesla expansion

Associations and local residents have voiced their criticism of the planned expansion of the US electric car manufacturer Tesla's factory site in Grünheide. Several objections have been received, said the mayor of Grünheide, Arne Christiani (non-party), on Friday on request. Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB) previously reported on the deadline for the presentation of the documents and for objections.

Critics include the Association for Nature and Landscape in Brandenburg - the citizens' initiative against Tesla. Among other things, it opposes the plans to clear forest. This would result in the loss of areas for the creation of fresh air, according to the statement, which is available to Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

Tesla wants to build its own factory station for freight transport, warehouses and a daycare center on an area adjacent to the factory, as the existing site is not large enough for this. In December 2022, the Grünheide municipal council voted by a majority in favor of drawing up a new development plan. More forest will have to be cleared for the expansion.

The municipality wants to consult its citizens about the expansion plans next year. The municipal council still has to decide on the development plan. There have already been protests against the expansion.

Tesla plant in Germany

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

