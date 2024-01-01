Turn of the year - Several New Year's babies in Berlin

Several Berlin families have started 2024 with particularly good news. On New Year's Day at 0.15 a.m., little Asser was born at Vivantes Klinikum Am Urban - and is therefore likely to be one of the first of his year in Berlin. He weighed 3660 grams with a height of 51 centimeters, as the Vivantes clinics announced on Monday. There had been five more births in the delivery rooms by 5.00 am. There were also newborns at Helios Klinikum Berlin-Buch right at the beginning of the year. However, Lukas Philipp took his time until 5.11 am. According to the clinic, he weighed 2670 grams and was 49 centimeters tall.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de