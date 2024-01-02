Several missiles fired at Kiev - air alerts triggered across the entire country

Shortly beforehand, the air force had already triggered air alerts across the entire country. "A total of 16 Tu-95MS strategic bombers are in the air. Do not ignore the air alert! Go to the shelters," explained the air force on the online service Telegram.

Explosions had already been heard in Kiev in the early morning. According to the city administration, the army tried to fend off a Russian drone attack at around 2.00 a.m. local time. "The debris of a drone is burning in an open area in the Desnyansky district," explained Kiev's mayor Vitali Klitschko. He added that rescue workers were on the scene.

The mayor of Mykolaiv in the south of the country said that the Ukrainian air force had shot down drones whose debris had caused a fire. The Ukrainian air force claimed to have fended off a total of 35 Iranian-made Shahed drones during the night.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his intention to step up attacks on military targets in Ukraine in response to Kiev's attack on the Russian city of Belgorod. In the attack on Belgorod on Saturday, 25 people were killed, including five children.

The Ukrainian air force reported attacks by a "record number" of Russian combat drones on New Year's Day.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de