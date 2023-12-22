Skip to content
Several injured in fire on passenger ship

At least six people were injured in a fire on a passenger ship in Cologne on Friday. They were taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation as a precautionary measure, said a spokesperson for the water police in Duisburg. According to previous investigations, a technical defect in the...

A fire department vehicle with its blue lights switched on at an emergency scene. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Emergencies - Several injured in fire on passenger ship

At least six people were injured in a fire on a passenger ship in Cologne on Friday. They were taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation as a precautionary measure, said a spokesperson for the water police in Duisburg. According to previous investigations, a technical defect in the engine room had caused a smouldering fire. This caused a lot of smoke to develop. The fire department was able to extinguish the fire quickly.

According to the Cologne police, there were around 150 passengers on board the passenger ship. The ship was lying on the shore when the fire broke out.

